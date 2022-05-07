GŻIRA UNITED 2

Kolega 22; Messias 56

HIBERNIANS 1

Vieira 9 pen.

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-7; G. Bohrer-6, L. Tabone-6, N. Muscat-6, Z. Scerri-6, T. Kolega-7, Y. Messias-7, N. Portelli-6 (66 R. Correa),J. Attard-6, Maxuell-6, Jefferson-7 (76 C. Gauci).

HIBERNIANS

M. Calleja Cremona-6; Raphael-6 (81 J. Degabriele), D. Vella-6, E. Beu-7, J. Zerafa-6, A. Agius-6, L. Caruana-7 (81 Z. Grech), C. Edafe-5 (70 G. Artiles), A. Muniz-6, H. Vieira (21 J. Grech), W. Domoraud-6.

Referee Emanuel Grech.

Yellow card Zerafa.

BOV Player of the Match Yuri Messias (Gżira United).

Gżira United gatecrashed Hibernians’ title party after coming from behind to defeat the Paolites 2-1 and keep alive their European aspirations.

It looked as though Gżira were set for a difficult afternoon when they found themselves behind when Hugo Vieira converted an early penalty.

However, the Maroons kept their composure and managed to turn the tide in their favour with goals from Toni Kolega and Yuri Messias earning them three crucial points.

Gżira United have moved up to fourth in the standings on 43 points following Birkirkara’s loss to Ħamrun Spartans.

