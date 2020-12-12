Gżira United bounced back to winning ways after beating Balzan 2-0 at the Centenary Stadium.

A goal in each half by Jefferson and man-of-the-match Riccardo Correa enabled the Maroons to halt their winless streak and earn three valuable points that sees them reach the 21-point tally.

Balzan, on their part, have now gone almost two months without a single win as their last victory dates back to October 17.

They remain in the red zone on 12 points and coach Mark Miller will surely hope that team can turn the tables around in order to avoid an unexpected relegation battle.

