Gżira United continued with their transfer activity when they signed Toni Kolega, the Premier League side announced.

The Maroons have been forced to delve into the market this month following the sudden departure of Brazilian Yuri Messias.

Messias has received a lucrative offer from an Iraqi club and is expected to travel to the Middle East on Wednesday to seal his transfer.

Gżira United identified Kolega as an ideal replacement and opened talks with the player.

