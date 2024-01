Gżira United continue to remain the busiest team in the closing stages of the Maltese winter transfer window after announcing three more signings.

The Maroons, now led by Andrew Cohen, bolstered their attacking department with Ghana’s Dacosta Boadu and Tomislav Knezevic of Croatia, a Dinamo Zagreb product.

In addition, they also secured the services of fullback Odhran Bell who hails from Northern Ireland.

