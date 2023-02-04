PIETA’ HOTSPURS 0

GŻIRA UNITED 6

Jefferson 6, 52, 84

Kolega 45; Maxuell 58

Espindola 68

PIETA’ HOTSPURS

S. Moschin-7; S. Okoh-6, T. Ojo-6, D. Zerafa-6, J. Ghio-6 (46 K. Leonardi-6), T. Agius-6, A. Hovhannisyan-6.5 (78 K. Briffa, Z. Leonardi-6, G. Ogungbe-6, Marinho-6 (65 A. Wismayer), T. Yamaguchi-6 (65 A. Ajroud).

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Cassar-6; G. Bohrer-6.5 (64 L. Tabone), N. Muscat-6.5, S. Pisani-7 (57 A. Borg-6.5), Z. Scerri-6.5 (71 B. Borg), M. Dias-6.5 (64 T. Espindola), T. Kolega-6.5, M. Cosic-6.5, Maxuell-7 (64 Macula), Jefferson-7, J. Mendoza-6.5.

Referee Matthew De Gabriele.

Yellow cards Ghio, Okoh, Mendoza, Zerafa.

BOV Player of the Match Jefferson (Gżira United).

Gżira United cemented their second place in the BOV Premier League after cruising past Pieta’ Hotspurs 6-0.

The Maroons are now on 38 points as they open a four-point gap above Birkirkara who will be in action on Sunday, when they face Valletta.

Rodney Bugeja’s side are still on five points after 18 matches as their task to stay up in the Premier continues to become even more difficult.

For the Hotspurs, three players made their debut namely goalkeeper Simone Moschin, Armen Hovhannisyan, and Marinho - all joined during the January transfer window. The other January signing, Anis Ajroud, came on in the second half for Pieta’.

Gżira United did not take long to settle down when they broke the deadlock inside the first five minutes.

Read full match report on www.sportsdesk.com.mt