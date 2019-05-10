Gżira United are closing in on another foreign signing as they are on the verge of announcing the arrival of forward Jefferson from Sliema Wanderers.

Club sources told Times of Malta that Gżira have almost completed the deal that would see Jefferson join his second club in the Maltese Premier League of his career.

Jefferson, who hails from Brazil, spent the second part of the 2018/2019 season with Nadur Youngsters in the Gozo top-flight after starting the campaign at Sliema.

With the Blues, Jefferson played 35 games scoring 12 goals and registering five assists between Premier League and FA Trophy.

Jefferson, 24, would be the fourth signing for the Maroons after Gżira have already strengthened the squad with the arrivals of Arthur Oyama from Floriana, Ghana midfielder Elvis Sakyi and Ivorian attacking midfielder Hamed Kone.

Meanwhile, the club has also announced that striker Amadou Samb will continue his career at Gżira after extending his contract.

Led by Giovanni Tedesco, the Maroons will open their 2019/2020 season with the Europa League qualifiers against Hajduk Split.