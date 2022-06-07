Gżira United are closing in on signing two young players as they are in advanced talks to sign Andy Borg and Brooklyn Borg.

It has been the policy of Gżira United in the last few years to scour the market for young talent during the summer transfer window and in the last few weeks, they have set their sights on signing Andy Borg and Brooklyn Borg, who are rated among the most promising players in Maltese football.

In fact, Gżira United are in advanced talks to sign 18-year-old Andy Borg who is expected to put to paper on a long-term deal.

Borg is highly-rated at the Malta FA Technical Centre and in the last few months he was invited by national teams head coach Devis Mangia to train with his senior national team.

