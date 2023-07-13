Gżira United will make their first appearance in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday evening when they host Northern Ireland side Glentoran in the first qualifying round, first leg at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 7pm).

The Maroons are heading into this season’s competition with a revamped squad after the club parted ways with several key players during the summer’s transfer window.

In fact, Gżira United have parted ways with defender Luke Tabone, midfield duo Nicky Muscat and Steve Pisani as well as their front pairing of Maxuell Maia and Jefferson.

But despite the several changes in his squad, coach Darren Abdilla still sounded positive on his team’s chances of securing a positive result on Thursday evening.

