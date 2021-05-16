Gżira United continued with their transfer policy of recruiting young talent when they signed midfielder Clive Gauci, the Premier League club announced.

“Gżira United Football Club are proud to announce that attacking midfielder Clive Gauci signed a 2 year contract with our club,” the Premier League club announced.

“The 25-year-old Hibernians product played for Pietà, Sirens and Żebbuġ where in the last season he played 21 matches, scoring 15 goals.

