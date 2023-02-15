Young forward Brooklyn Borg proved Gzira United’s hero on Wednesday as the Maroons cruised to an easy 3-0 victory over Gozitan side Qala Saints at the Centenary Stadium.

The match, initially postponed last Thursday due to inclement weather, brought Qala to Ta’ Qali for a David-and-Goliath fixture against a Gzira side in good form of late.

Darren Abdilla made sure to rest some of his key players as goalkeeper Darijan Zarkov, Nikolai Muscat, Steve Pisani, and Jefferson rode the bench. Maxuell had to watch the side from the stands due to him being suspended for this match.

As expected, Gzira started as the more dominant side and went close through a Marko Cosic header five minutes in but the ball drifted over the bar.

