FLORIANA 1

Reid 5

GŻIRA UNITED 1

Jefferson 17

FLORIANA

R. Cutajar-6.5, A. Magri Overand-6, O. El Hasni-6, M. Veselji-6 (52 J. Busuttil-5), K. Reid-6.5, U. Arias-5, O. Spiteri-5 (52 C. Zammit Lonardelli-5), L. Trulli-5, A. Melunovic-5.5, E. Callegari-6.5, S. Osestad-6 (76 De Garzia)

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-6, G. Bohrer-5, L. Tabone-6, N. Muscat-6 (76 A. Borg), S. Pisani-6.5, M. Dias-6 (90 B. Borg), L. Riascos-6 (90 J. Mendoza), T. Kolega-7, M. Cosic-6, M. Maia-6 (76 L. Ribeiro) , Jefferson-6.5.

Referee: Matthew de Gabriele

Yellow cards: Bohrer, Veselji, Dias, Callegari, Arias, Pisani, Zammit Lonardelli, Melunovic.

BOV player of the match: Jefferson (Gżira United)

A tit-for-tat opening saw the Maroons lose precious points that could see them slip further behind in the title race.

Kemar Reid’s early strike from close range put Floriana in front, but Jefferson equalised with a smart finish.

