Gżira United registered a fourth win on the trot, narrowly defeating Floriana to join Birkirkara in second place on 17 points, two behind leaders Ħamrun Spartans.

Darren Abdilla’s side had an edge over their opponents although the Greens had their fair share of scoring opportunities. However, this was not enough to score and spare them a defeat to remain in a mid-table position with just eight points from the first seven matches.

Floriana had two changes from the team which drew with Mosta as Owen Spiteri and Fernando Juarez deputised for Christian Rutjens and Lorenzo De Grazia. For Gżira, Zachary Scerri was preferred to Luis Riascos.

After a quiet start, Floriana threatened with a Kemar Reid goal-bound effort which was blocked into a corner on 12 minutes, and less than a minute later, a first-time effort by Jan Busuttil, off a cross by Adam Magri Overend from the left, missed the target.

Four minutes later, Gżira had a golden opportunity to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty after Maxuell Maia was brought down inside the area by goalkeeper Georgi Kitanov. However, from the penalty spot, Maxuell Maia’s effort was neutralised by the Floriana custodian.

