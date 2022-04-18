Gżira United will not take anything for granted when they face Sta Lucia in the IZIBET FA Trophy quarter-final at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Monday (kick-off: 7pm).
Led by the only Maltese coach in the final eight of this competition, Darren Abdilla’s Gżira are looking to add to their sole FA Trophy success of the 1972-73 season.
For coach Abdilla, this is a pivotal moment in their season as they are just three points away from the European zone – occupied by Birkirkara – and they are on course for a cup success, which would guarantee them European football as well.
This comes despite Gżira’s squad having been hit by a number of injuries to key players including Ricardo Correa, Jackson Mendoza, Thiago Espindola and Maxuell.
“At the start of this season, we had set particular targets, but our campaign took a different turn and therefore we had to adapt to the situation,” Abdilla pointed out.
