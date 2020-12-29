In January, Maltese clubs are set to be busy looking to strengthen their squad for the rest of the 2020-21 season, but Gżira United are already starting plans for next season as the Times of Malta can reveal they are currently in negotiations to sign Brazilian striker Maxuell Samurai.

The 29-year-old forward is currently on the books of Sirens FC, but his contract terminates at the end of the season and according to FIFA transfer rules a player can start negotiations for a move away from his current club once he enters the final six months of his contract.

