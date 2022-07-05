Gżira United will be looking to kickstart their UEFA Europa Conference League commitments with a win when they host Andorran side Athletic Escaldes, of Andorra, in the opening leg of the first qualifying round at the Centenary Stadium on Tuesday evening (kick-off: 7pm).

On paper, the Maltese Premier League side will start as favourites to progress at the expense of the Andorran opponents. However, if last season’s experience in the Conference League should go by, Gżira United may well not underestimate the threat posed by Athletic Escaldes.

Last summer, the Maroons needed a tense penalty shoot-out to eliminate fellow Andorran side Saint Julia after the tie had ended in a 1-1 draw and coach Darren Abdilla is not taking this season’s opponents lightly.

“For us, this match is a bit of a journey into the unknown as Athletic Escaldes is a club that has not been formed for many years,” the Gżira United coach said.

