Gżira United face their biggest test in this season’s UEFA Conference League when they face Viktoria Plzen in the third qualifying round, first leg tie in the Czech Republic on Thursday (kick-off: 7pm).

Reaching the third qualifying round of the Conference League is already a stunning result for a Gżira United side who came into this season’s European adventure without eight key players from last term.

But despite having a squad limited in numbers they still managed to knock out Northern Ireland’s Glentoran and Dudelange, of Luxembourg.

Facing a strong outfit such as Viktoria Plzen, who played in the group stages of the Champions League last season, seems to be an impossible task for Gżira United, but Darren Abdilla said that his players are ready to give it their best shot.

