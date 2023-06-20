Gżira United were handed a seemingly favourable draw in the UEFA Conference League when they were drawn against Glentoran, of Norhtern Ireland.

On the other hand, Birkirkara and Balzan face much tougher opposition as they were pitted against Slovenian opposition in the form of NK Maribor and NK Domzale respectively.

Gżira United were the only Maltese team to be seeded in Tuesday's draw and have been given a seemingly a balanced ie when they will be up against Glentoran.

The Northern Irish side have a long tradition in UEFA club competitions as their first participation dates back to 1962 when they played in the Inter Fairs Cup.

Their best result in a UEFA club competition is reaching the quarter-final of the Cup Winners Cup in 1974, going out to German side Borussia Moenchengladbach.

