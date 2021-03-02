GŻIRA UNITED 4

Atajic 70; Muscat 85

Correa 96; Maxuell 99

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 2

Kooh-Sohna 2; Plut 45

Gżira United

A. Curmi, G. Mentz, S. Borg, N. Muscat, M. Davis (60 B. Atajic), N. Portelli (69 D. Xuereb), Maxuell (115 A. Scicluna), J. Mendoza (69 S. Pisani), R. Correa, S. Borg, Jefferson (110 K. Pulo).

Tarxien Rainbows

D. Fernandes, C. Conceicao (105 D. Tabone), D. Falzon, V. Plut, E. Rosado, L. Sciberras, E. Ssekisambu (81 M. Spiteri), K. Gatt (102 C. Zahra), M. Tabone (90 K. Attard), R. Kooh Sohna (73 J. Debono), C. Escobar.

Referee Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards Kooh Sohna, Tabone, Mentz, Sciberras, Falzon.

Gżira United pulled off a great escape against Tarxien Rainbows as they came from two goals down to see off the Premier League strugglers 4-2 after extra-time.

It looked as though the Rainbows were set to pull off a major upset when racing into a two-goal lead after the first half.

But the Maroons kept fighting and managed to score two late goals to force extra-time.

From then on, Gżira United were in total control and it was only a matter of time that they would strike again as they managed to score twice in the first half of extra-time to become the first team to reach the quarter-finals.

