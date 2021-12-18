GŻIRA UNITED 2

Jefferson 35, Maxuell 39 pen.

SANTA LUCIA 2

Zerafa 2, Rodrigues 30

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Radelic-5.5, G. Bohrer-5, L. Tabone, N. Muscat-5, S. Pisani-6, Z. Scerri-5, Y. Messias-6, N. Portelli-6.5, M. Maia-6, Jefferson-5.5, J. Mendoza-7.5

SANTA LUCIA

J. Archibald-5, A. Prates-7, J. Pisani-5.5, N. Pulis-6, G. Conti-6.5, V. Plut-6 (78 L. McKay), F. Rodrigues-6, J. Tanti-5.5 (65 P. Mota), V. Filho, J. Zerafa-6 (72 A. Vella), D. Xuereb-6.

Referee: Etienne Mangion.

Yellow cards: Conti, Messias, Portelli, Tanti, Filho, Tabone, Pisani, Mendoza.

Red card: Filho (SL) 69, Tabone (G) 82.

BOV man of the match: Jackson Mendoza (Santa Lucia).

Gzira United battled back from two goals down to deny Santa Lucia a crucial win but could not stop their fading title hopes from suffering another blow.

Santa Lucia got off to the best possible start when Vito Plut hit the ball goalwards but Darijan Radelic, the Gżira goalkeeper, slid across his goalline to block his attempt, only to see the ball rebounded in the direction of Jamie Zerafa who bundled the ball into an empty net.

Zerafa’s goal after 76 seconds set the tone for the match. Having taken the lead, Santa Lucia looked to build on their early advantage and proceeded to dominate the opening exchanges.

