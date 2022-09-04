GŻIRA UNITED 0

MARSAXLOKK 0

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-6, G. Bohrer-6, L. Tabone-6, N. Muscat-6 (83 S. Pisani), Z. Scerri-6, M. Dias-5 (64 C. Gauci), R. Duarte-5 (64 T. Kolega), M. Cosic-6, Maxuell-6, Jefferson-6, J. Mendoza-5.

MARSAXLOKK

J. Gobbi-7, A. Attard-5, C. Borg-6 (70 F. Moracci), O. Serrano-6, P. Xuereb-5.5 (87 C. Edafe), O. Carniello-5 (57 E. Vella), L. Aguirre-7, Wellignton-7 (87 R. Tonna), D. Vukovic-6, D. Agius-5, T. Fonseca-6.

Referee: Slobodan Petrovic

Yellow card: Fonseca, Borg, Mendoza, Edafe.

BOV Player of the match: Leandro Aguirre (Marsaxlokk).

Gżira were unable to find a way past Marsaxlokk despite their best efforts as the southseasiders gained their first point of the season.

First-half opportunities were generally thin on the ground, with Darijan Zarkov being called upon after 16 minutes, when he was forced into a smart save from Leandro Aguirre.

Gżira’s best first-half chance came when they were awarded a free-kick just outside the box but Marsaxlokk defended the set-piece, with their goalkeeper Josè Gobbi blocking Nickolai Muscat’s low drive.

Almost immediately after the break, Marsaxlokk threatened from a long-range shot as the lively Aguirre saw his shot plucked out of the air from Zarkov.

