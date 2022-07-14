Gżira United and Floriana will be bidding to join Hibernians in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League when they face Atletic d’Escaldes, of Andorra, and Moldova’s Petrocub in the first qualifying round, second legs on Thursday evening.

Both Maltese clubs were forced to settle for frustrating draws in last week’s first legs, with Gżira held to a 1-1 draw against Atletic d’Escaldes while Floriana were left frustrated in a goalless draw against Petrocub.

Gżira United will be hopeful of making it second time lucky against teams from Andorra when they bid to clinch a win against Atletic.

However, Darren Abdilla’s men will certainly need to improve on their performance in the first leg if they are to progress.

In fact, last week the Maroons held possession for long stretches and looked heading for victory when Jefferson put them ahead on the stroke of half-time. However, when the Andorrans managed to level matters midway through the second half, Gżira struggled to produce a reaction and had to settle for a disappointing draw.

Click here for full preview