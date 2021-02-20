ŻEJTUN CORINTHIANS 0

GŻIRA UNITED 4

Maxuell 10, Correa 41

Portelli 51, Davis 63

Żejtun Corinthians

C. Cassar-4, D. Albanese-5, A. Carabott-4, J. Suda-4 (59 E. Herrera-6), T. Bonfim-,5 L. Moreira-5, C. Grech-4, H. Marcelino-5, J. Barboza-6, W. Catanio-4 (59 M. Del Negro-6), N. Tabone-4 (77 G. Azzopardi).

Gżira United

A. Curmi-6, G. Bohrer-6, S. Borg-6 (73 K. Pulo), N. Muscat-6.5, D. Xuereb-6.5, M. Davis-8, N. Portelli-7 (73 C. Borg), M. Maia-6.5 (63 Jefferson-6), J. Mendoza-6 (63 S. Pisani-6), R. Correa-7, B. Atajic-6 (77 A. Cohen)

Referee: Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow cards: Borg, Catanio, Moreira, Bonfim,

BOV player of the match: Martin Davis (Gżira United)

Gżira United turned the heat up in the Premier League title race with a dominant performance against Żejtun Corinthians.

The win saw the Maroons leapfrog Hibernians into second place and stay just one point behind Ħamrun Spartans and keep the title race wide open.

Gżira made it eight consecutive league wins and it soon became apparent the Żejtun team was there to be unlocked.

