Gżira United, Ħamrun Spartans and Floriana will be keeping their fingers crossed of being handed a favourable draw in the first qualifying round of the Conference League that will be held in Nyon on Tuesday.

Gżira United, who booked their place in Europe after their fourth-placing in the Premier League last season, are the only seeded side among the Maltese teams in Tuesday’s draw.

The Maroons have been placed in Group Three and and will be keeping their fingers crossed they could pick either Northern Ireland side Larne, Atletic d’Escaldes, of Andorra or Luxembourg’s Differdange.

The others unseeded teams in the group of Gżira United are Banja Luka, of Bosnia Herzegovina and Llapi, of Kosovo.

