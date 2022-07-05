GŻIRA UNITED 1

Jefferson 46

ATLETIC D’ ESCALDES 1

Lopez 64

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov, G. Bohrer, N. Muscat, Z. Scerri, M. Dias, L. Riascos (74 C. Gauci), T. Kolega, M. Cosic, Maxuell, Jefferson (77 E. Mbong), J. Mendoza (60 R. Correa).

ATLETIC CLUB D’ ESCALDES

A. Campagne, A. Cistero, A. Rodriguez, H. Bouharma (68 X. Puerto), G. Lopez (90 D Lopez), J. Bolivar Cano (68 A. Martinez), V. Becerra (90 E. Naranjo), I. Garrido, J. Aguilera, V. Alonso (81 G. Vieira), V. Madueno.

Referee: Z. Hovhannisyan (Armenia FA).

Yellow cards: Becerra, Riascos, Aguilera, Muscat, Lopez.

Gżira United stayed in contention to reach the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference league after gaining a 1-1 draw against debutants Atletic Club d’Escaldes at the Centenary Stadium.

Yet their cause was complicated with this draw as they now need to win in Andorra next week to set up a showdown with Serbian side FK Radnicki.

Gżira United coach Darren Abdilla had done well to assemble a strong squad after the departures of Antonio Pavic and Yuri Messias, and the unavailability of Steve Pisani and Nevin Portelli.

He handed a debut to new signing Marcelo Dias and Luis Riascos, who was returning to the club for a second spell.

