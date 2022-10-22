VALLETTA 0

GŻIRA UNITED 0

VALLETTA

A. Guarnone-6, J. Borg-6, R. Camilleri-6, T. Caruana-6 (88’ L. Cremona), O. Akpoveta-6 (80’ S. Dimech), C. Gauci-6, E. Pena Beltre-5.5, B. Kamden-6, B. Paiber-6.5, J. Willy-5.5, K. Bevis-6.

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-6, G. Bohrer-6.5, L. Tabone-5.5, S. Pisani-6 (72’ B. Borg), Z. Scerri-6, M. Dias-6, L. Riascos, T. Kolega-7, M. Cosic-6, M. Maia-5.5 (72’ R. Correa), J. De Assis-6.5.

Referee: Fyodor Zammit.

Yellow cards: Caruana, Willy, Riascos, Gauci.

Red card: Riascos (G) 84.

BOV Player of the Match: Toni Kolega (Gżira).

Gżira United failed to keep the pace with leaders Ħamrun Spartans as they were held in a goalless draw by Valletta.

After suffering four successive defeats, the Citizens were determined not to leave Ta’ Qali empty-handed by adopting a rather cautious approach in their bid to keep their opponents at bay.

In fact, Gżira, who were coming from four wins on the trot, were hoping to extend their winning streak but were unable to penetrate the Valletta rearguard.

Valletta had three changes from the team as Ryan Camilleri, Bradley Kamden and Joseph Willy were handed a start with Shaun Dimech and Llywelyn Cremona being among the substitutes and Eslit Sala ruled out through suspension.

For Gżira, Luis Riascos deputised for Nikolai Muscat who was serving a one-match ban along with Clive Gauci.

