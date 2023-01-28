Gżira United and Hibernians will be in search of three crucial points in their bid to secureEuropean football when they go head-to-head at the National Stadium on Saturday (kick-off: 2pm).

With the league championship seemingly firm in the hands of runaway leaders Ħamrun Spartans, the race for the other two spots for European football this summer is entering a decisive phase with eight teams all grouped in the space of ten points.

Gżira United are currently on pole to take the runners-up spot in this year’s championship but need to look on their shoulders as they have a slim one-point advantage over Birkirkara with Hibernians a further point back.

The Maroons are showing a huge level of consistency this season not only in terms of performances but more importantly in the results attained and a win this afternoon against Hibernians could see them take a giant stride towards securing a fifth appearance in UEFA club competitions in the last five seasons.

