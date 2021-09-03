Gżira United and Hibernians will organise a testimonial for their former attacking midfielder Andrew Cohen on December 13, the Premier League clubs announced.
The match will be a fitting farewell to the 40-year-old who retired from professional football at the end of last season following a trophy-laden career which saw him make over 400 appearances in the Premier League.
The match is going to be held at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on December 13 with kick-off time set at 3pm.
The Kalkara-born Cohen came through the Hibernians Academy and was promoted to the senior team in 1999.
