The Gżira United FC committee have hit out at claims made by the town’s local mayor Conrad Borg Manche who has stated on social media that the Premier League side were not interested in making use of the football ground in Manoel Island.

Borg Manche has stated on social media that his biggest arguments were with the Gżira United committee who he is suggesting didn’t want their stadium to be in Manoel Island, a claim which the club is categorically denying.

