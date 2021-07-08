Sant Julia, Gżira fire blanks in Andorra

SANT JULIA 0

GŻIRA UNITED 0

Sant Julia

I.Zabal; Tawaba, Cendros, Echaide, Begeorgi, Dani (46 N. Bouekou), G. Gonzalez, C. Cano, N. Kambi, M. Eboungue, F. Nimani (72 V. Rizzo).

Gżira United

J. Haber; S. Borg, G. Bohrer, T. Espindola, D. Xuereb, Z. Scerri (58 S. Pisani), N. Muscat, J. Mendoza, M. Davis, R. Correa (70 Jefferson).

Referee Haris Kaljanac (Bosnia FA).

Yellow cards Correa, Dani, Borg, Cendros, Kambi, Cano.

Gżira United opened their UEFA Europa Conference League commitments with a goalless draw against Sant Julia, in the first leg played in Andorra.

It was not the best of performances by the Maltese side but it was understandable given this was their first official outing since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Sant Julia’s last game was in May when they won the Andorran Cup.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta