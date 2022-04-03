FLORIANA 0

GŻIRA UNITED 1

Kolega 16

FLORIANA

G. Kitanov-6, A. Magri Overend-6, O. El Hasni-6, Z, Cassar-6, R. Hovsepyan-6 (64 B. Paiber), K. Keqi-5.5 (46 K. Reid-6.5), U. Arias-6, A. Ciolacu-6.5, E. Callegari-6, J. Busuttil-6.5 (81 M. Veselji), R. Camenzuli-6.5.

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Zarkov-7, G. Bohrer-6.5, M. Cosic-6, L. Tabone-6, N. Muscat-6, S. Pisani-6, T. Kolega-6.5, Y. Messias-6.5, A. Pavic-6, N. Portelli-6, J. Attard-6.

Referee: Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards: Bohrer, Reid, E. Callegari, Pavic, El Hasni.

BOV Player of the Match: Darijan Zarkov (Gżira).

Floriana received another setback in the race for the championship as a goal by Toni Kolega handed Gżira United a narrow win in a match from the BOV Premier League Top Six.

The Greens, who were coming from a heavy defeat to Hibernians in the last match from the first phase, were eager to bounce back with a win. They created chances but failed to score, not only due to their erratic finishing but also thanks to a great performance by Gżira United goalkeeper Darijan Zarkov.

Floriana, therefore, remain two points behind leaders Hibernians face Ħamrun Spartans this afternoon. Gżira, on the other hand, join Birkirkara on 36 points with the Stripes facing Gudja United on Monday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta