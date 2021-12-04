SIRENS 1

Gavrila 40 pen.

GŻIRA UNITED 3

Jefferson 29, Pisani 48, Messias 80

SIRENS

J. Debono-6, B. Gavrila-5.5 (64 D. Jackson), K. Reid-5.5, F. Brandan-6, D. Albanese-5.5, A. Borg-6, J. Walker-7, C. Zammit Lonardelli-6 (73 A. Effiong), A .Cini-6 (83 C. Borg), F. Avoce-4, C. Riascos-6.5 (83 R. Tachikawa).

GŻIRA

D. Radelic-5, G. Bohrer-5, L. Tabone-5, N. Muscat-6, S. Pisani-7, Z. Scerri-5, Y. Messias-7 (90 M. Davis), N. Portelli-5, Maxuell-6.5 (84 E. Mbong), Jefferson-6 (68 C. Gauci), J. Mendoza-6.5.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: Albanese, Bohrer, Radelic, Scerri,

BOV man of the match: Steve Pisani (Gżira United).

Gżira United moved up to fifth place in the Premier League standings as Darren Abdilla’s side had the better of Sirens. In doing so, they recorded consecutive wins for the first time this season.

It had looked to be Gżira’s night from the beginning, but the Maroons' defensive frailties gave Sirens a way back in the first half.

But Steve Pisani fired Gżira into an early second-half lead with a sweetly-struck shot. Then, Yuri Messias wrapped up proceedings with a deserved goal.

The same players in the same formation will deliver the same goods against Gżira United, Winston Muscat must have thought as he wanted to put the same starting XI that beat Floriana, to the point that Alex Cini took to the pitch with a heavily-bandaged head.

