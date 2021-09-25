Gżira United will be looking to reconfirm their improved form of late when they take on Birkirkara in the top fixture of this weekend’s BOV Premier League at the National Stadium tomorrow (kick-off: 5pm).

The Maroons head into the match in high spirits after they chalked up their first league win of the season at the expense of Valletta last week but are aware that a far tougher assignment tomorrow when they take on high-flying Birkirkara who, along with Hibernians and Floriana, are the only unbeaten sides in the division.

