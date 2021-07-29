RIJEKA 1

Drmic 27

GŻIRA UNITED 0

(Rijeka win 3-0 on aggregate)

RIJEKA

N. Labrovic; J. Escoval, N. Galovic, H. Smolcic, I. Tomecak (86 R. Jurisic), A. Vukcevic (82 F. Braut), A. Cerin, D. Pavicic, A. Issah (63 A. Liber), P. Ampem (82 D. Busnja), J. Drmic (63 J. Obregon).

GŻIRA UNITED

J. Haber, N. Portelli (60 D. Xuereb), S. Borg (76 L. Tabone), G. Bohrer, T. Espindola, Z. Scerri (76 C. Gauci), J. Mendoza, S. Pisani, M. Davis (76 Judivan), Maxuell, R. Correa (46 Jefferson).

Referee Veaceslav Banari (North Macedonia FA).

Yellow cards Davis, Haber, Bohrer, Galovic.

There was no second time lucky for Gżira United in Croatia as they failed to turn around the tie after losing 1-0 to NK Rijeka side in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Rijeka, winners of this two-legged affair with a 3-0 aggregate score, will now face Scotland’s Hibernian in the next round.

The odds of emulating their heroics against Hajduk Split two years ago were already low heading into this game and Rijeka’s first-half goal vanished all their remaining hopes of trying to rescue this tie.

Gżira United were not phazed by their opponents’ strength or by the several Croatian fans allowed at the stadium, as they tried to take control of the game in the opening minutes.

Donning their neon green kit, Gżira relied on the quality provided by their pacey wingers Martin Davis and Ricardo Correa to threaten Rijeka’s backline.

