LIJA ATHLETIC 0

GŻIRA UNITED 3

Muscat 7

Samb 62; Correa 82

Gżira United maintained their winning momentum when they brushed aside Lija Athletic in a one-sided encounter at the Centenary Stadium.

There was never any doubt on who would leave Ta’ Qali with all three points in the bag as the Maroons were in control right from the outset. In fact, once, Nikolai Muscat put them ahead after only seven minutes there was no way back for Joseph Galea’s team.

