Gżira United forward Maxuell Maia is being courted by several clubs and could be set to leave the Premier League club in the coming weeks, the Times of Malta understands.

The Brazilian striker has established himself as a key figure in the Maroons squad during the past months and on Thursday he further underlined his importance for the team when he grabbed a well-taken brace in their UEFA Conference League first leg tie against Radnicki NIS, of Serbia.

Maxuell scored two goals in the space of five minutes to help Gżira United earn a 2-2 draw against the Serbian giants.

Sources have told the Times of Malta, that both champions Hibernians and Ħamrun Spartans have ramped up their interest in the 30-year-old striker.

In fact, the Spartans have tabled an offer for the forward which was turned down by Gżira United top hierarchy.

Hibernians too are keen for the forward and have made their interest known to their Premier League rivals.

