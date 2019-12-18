Gżira United are in pole position to sign young midfielder Dexter Xuereb from Mosta, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a very promising start to the season as he established himself as a key member in Mark Miller's team and has also been called up for the Malta national team on several occasions.

Xuereb’s performances has attracted the interest of the top three sides in the BOV Premier League, namely Floriana, Gżira United and champions Valletta.

However, it is understood that the player is keen to join the Maroons.

So far, no agreement has been reached between Gżira United and Mosta over Xuereb.

The Blues are keen to sell Xuereb next month as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Sources have told Times of Malta that Mosta are already looking to bring in a replacement should Xuereb leave the club next month and are expected to sign a midfielder from Gambia.