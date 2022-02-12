BALZAN 1

Kaljevic 19

GŻIRA UNITED 3

Maia 12 pen., 49; Kolega 85

Balzan

V. Vranes-5, A. Loof-5, M. Duric-5, U. Ljubomirac-5.5, M Zlatkovic-5 (70 A. Andrejic), N. Frendo-5, G. Camilleri-4 (58 M. Johnson-5), M. Mijic-5, A. Bradshaw-5 (77 J. Grech), B. Kaljevic-6 (77 S. Jalu), S. Cipriott-6.

Gzira United

D. Zarkov-6, G. Bohrer-6, M. Cosic-6, L. Tabone-6.5, N. Muscat-5, Z. Scerri-7, C. Gauci-6 (82 J.P. Attard), A. Pavic-5, M. Maia-7 (64 T. Kolega), Jefferson-6.5 (89 N. Portelli), J. Mendoza-7.

Referee Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: Camilleri, Muscat, Mendoza.

BOV player of the match: Maxuell Maia (Gzira United).

Gżira climbed to fourth in the Premier League with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Balzan.

Darren Abdilla’s side have struggled for consistency all season but two consecutive victories in direct encounters, lifted them to 27 points alongside Ħamrun Spartans, three points behind third-placed Birkirkara.

On the other hand, Balzan could find themselves in the relegation mire after their fourth defeat on the trot.

Before kick-off, the Balzan players gathered around Bojan Kaljevic who was presented a commemorative shirt bearing the number 100 after recently joining a select list of players to break into the 100-goal barrier.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta