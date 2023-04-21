The final verdicts of the 2022-23 Premier League will be defined on Friday evening as four teams will be chasing third place, and a berth in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers on the final day of the season.

On the other hand, Santa Lucia and Żebbuġ Rangers will be vying for the 12th spot in the Premier League standings which would see them avoid joining Pieta Hotspurs in the Challenge League next season and set up a play-out match against the third-placed side in the second-tier.

Gżira United are on pole to finish in third place as last week’s impressive 2-0 win over rivals Balzan has put them two points clear of Mosta, Hibernians, and the same Balzan, thus they will assure themselves of another run in the Conference League qualifiers with victory over Żebbuġ Rangers.

Prior to their win over Balzan, the Maroons have been passing through a very poor run of form but Abdilla will surely have been delighted with the character shown by his players to overturn their fortunes and will hope they can show the same determination to finish the job this evening.

