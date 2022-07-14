Gzira United progressed to the next round of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers when they beat Atletic Escaldes 1-0 in extra-time on Thursday.

It was a largely uneventful game but Darren Abdilla’s clan got the result when it mattered as a sole Jefferson goal made all the difference after a first leg 1-1 draw in Malta.

Gzira were unchanged from the first leg, lining up in a 4-3-3 formation and going on the offensive after a five-man defence in their home tie had kept the Andorrans in contention heading into Thursday’s clash.

Darijan Zarkov, Gabriel Bohrer, Nikolai Muscat, Zachery Scerri, Marcelo Dias, Luis Riascos, Toni Kolega, Marko Cosic, Maxuell, Jefferson, Jackson Mendoza all started as the side hoped to take advantage of the open tie.

It was wholesale changes for Atletic as Aleix Cistero, Hamza Bouharma, Victor Alonso, and Ivan Garrido were the only players to remain in the starting eleven from the first leg. Alejandro Ruiz started in goal instead of Victor Lopez, as Victor Maffeo, Alex Sanchez, Javier Morales, Victor Perez, Alex Martinez, Gillaume Lopez also new additions for the tie.

More details here...