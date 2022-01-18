Gżira United opened the new year in some style when they brushed aside bottom-placed Sliema Wanderers at the Centenary Stadium.

Much more was expected from the Wanderers who took the pitch with several new signings as they looked to kickstart their bid to move away from the relegation places.

But their hopes were hampered by some glaring defensive mistakes and profligacy in front of goal which were duly punished by Maroons.

