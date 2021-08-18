Gżira United have announced the return of Nigerian striker Haruna Garba.

The towering Nigerian has agreed terms with the Maroons and has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

“We would like to announce that Nigerian Striker Haruna Garba is maroon once again,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“He signed a 1 year contract and will be available for this weekend match.

“Welcome Back Home Haruna!”.

For Garba this will be his second spell with Gżira United after he had parted ways with the club last summer after he had agreed a move to Hungarian giants Debrecen.

