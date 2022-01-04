Gżira United have completed their first signing of the winter transfer window when they reached an agreement to secure the services of Croatian defender Marko Cosic, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Maroons have been scouring the market to find a replacement for Steve Borg who has left the club this month to join Ħamrun Spartans.

It is understood that Gżira United have been in talks with Cosic and an agreement was finally reached with the player agreeing to a deal until the end of the season.

Cosic is expected to arrive in Malta next week when he is expected to join Darren Abdilla’s squad ahead of the Premier League resumption, which has now been rescheduled to the week starting January 17.

The 27-year-old has an impressive CV as he has played with some top sides in his country.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta