Gżira United will be in familiar territory when they face Andorran side Sant Julia in the first qualifying round first leg of the UEFA Conference League in La Vella this evening (kick-off: 6pm).

For the Maroons, this will be their first appearance in the UEFA club competitions this season and will be in action in familiar surroundings as Darren Abdilla’s team have already face the Andorran side in the Europa League qualifiers a few years ago.

In fact, the Maroons were drawn against Sant Julia in 2018, and breezed into the second qualifying round after winning both 2-0 and 2-1 for a 4-1 aggregate win.

Still, coach Abdilla is taking nothing for granted and said that what happened two years ago holds little importance, given that the Andorran side traditionally make a lot of changes to their squad ahead of their European assignments.

