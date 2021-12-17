Gżira United have issued a statement to rebuff speculation that they are set for a squad overhaul during the January transfer window following the departure of defender Steve Borg.

The Maroons earlier this week announced that they had accepted Steve Borg’s request to leave the club during the January transfer window as the Malta international is set to join Ħamrun Spartans in the coming weeks.

However, Gżira United said that contrary to speculation the only other players from the first team that will leave the club are Martin Davis, who is set to be loaned out, and goalkeeper Justin Haber who will leave in search of regular football.

