Gżira United are running the rule on Croatian goalkeeper Darijan Radelic Zarkov, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 29-year-old is currently in Malta and has been training with the Maroons in a bid to earn himself a contract.

At present, Gżira United have Justin Haber and Anthony Curmi as their goalkeepers in the first-team squad but may well decide to bring in Zarkov to add more competition.

Zarkov spent the majority of his career in Croatia where he played for NK Dubrava, NK Lomotiva and Segesta Sisak among others.

