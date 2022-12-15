Steve Pisani’s fluke goal just before the break, was enough to secure a valuable win for Gżira United on Thursday and heap more misery on beleaguered Santa Lucia.

Santa Lucia were atrocious in the opening half and, despite improving after the break, there was little to suggest that they are on the verge of a much-needed improvement.

Gżira dominated the opening stages as Pisani and Luis Carlos Riascos forged an impressive and oppressive combination in the centre of midfield.

On 20 minutes, Pisani struck a stinging volley but Mattew Calleja Cremona’s positioning was spot-on and the effort was blocked by the Saints goalkeeper.

Jefferson had been a constant threat down the Saints’ left flank in the opening period and the Brazilian striker blazed just wide of Calleja Cremona’s goal with a shot from the edge of the area after 37 minutes.

A few minutes later, Pisani’s cross-shot caused panic in the Saints box but it found no takers at the back post to nip the ball in.

