Gżira United are set to end their transfer activity in the January window with a high-profile signing as the Times of Malta can reveal that they reached an agreement to sign midfielder Steve Pisani, from Balzan.

Club sources have confirmed to The Times of Malta that there is an agreement between the two clubs over the transfer and the Malta international has also agreed personal terms which will see him put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

