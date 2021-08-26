Gżira United are set to sign Brazilian forward Yuri Messiah, the Times of Malta can confirm.

Messiah is expected to fill the void left by Uruguayan winger Ricardo Correa who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The 29-year-old forward is a familiar name in Maltese football having had several spells with clubs here over the years.

In fact, he was originally brought to Malta by Mosta in 2013 and then joined Msida St Joseph, the following season.

