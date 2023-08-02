Gżira United will have their eyes firmly set on protecting their two-goal advantage over Dudelange when the two sides meet in the second qualifying round, second leg, in Luxembourg on Wednesday (kick-off: 7.30pm).

The Maroons are sensing an opportunity to match last season’s historic run in the competition when they had reached the third qualifying round, as they head into today’s match with a healthy advantage following a 2-0 win at the Centenary Stadium last week.

Goals from Lucas Macula and a world-class strike from Zach Scerri have given Gżira United the belief that they can upstage their Luxembourg opponents and coach Darren Abdilla is urging his players to show the same grit and determination in the first leg to finish the job.

“I believe that we have a real possibility to progress,” Abdilla told the Times of Malta.

