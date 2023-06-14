Gżira United have announced the signing of Jose Wilkson.

The Maroons are currently going through a squad overhaul as they look to build a competitive squad for their upcoming commitments in the UEFA Conference League.

The capture of Wilkson is aimed at bolstering a forward line that this week has lost the services of the prolific Maxuell Maia who moved to Birkirkara FC.

Wilkson is not a new face to Maltese football as the 31-year-old had positive spells first with Senglea Athletic and also with Hibernians.

“Jose Wilkson Teixeira Rocha is a new maroon player,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

